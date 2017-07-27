Long-time Glenn Heights police chief resigns

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

GLENN HEIGHTS – Longtime Glenn Heights Police Chief Phillip Prasifka will be leaving his post come the fall according to the City of Robinson, Texas website.

While it has not been confirmed by Glenn Heights City Officials and Mayor Leon Tate did not return phone calls, the Robinson website announced Prasifka as being named the city’s new police chief after an extensive search.

City officials did confirm the city has not hired a new police chief to replace Prasifka.

A finalist for the deputy police chief position is in the process of going through background checks and working through the requirements all prospective city employees are required to complete before entering a position.

Prasifka was chosen as one of the three finalists for consideration in Robinson before being officially offered the position several weeks ago.

The two other candidates included Former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Tammy L. Burr and Fort Worth Police Captain Kathryn D. Rowell.

Prasifka was chosen from 49 candidates who applied for the position.

He served the city of Glenn Heights police department for 31 years.

He also worked with the College Station Police Department as a patrol officer and in the Criminal Investigation Division specializing in Crimes against Persons with direct responsibility for multiple high profile cases.

In the city of Electra, Prasifka served as the police chief for three years beginning in 1997 before moving to Glenn Heights.

While in Glenn Heights he has also worn a variety of additional hats such as interim city manager and the assistant emergency management coordinator. He also has a Texas master peace officer certificate.

The Robinson city website read, “Selecting the next Chief for the Robinson Police Department was a very difficult decision.

“We had three excellent candidates and the choice was not an easy one. I am very pleased to have Phillip as our next Police Chief,” stated City Manager Craig Lemin.

The Robinson City Website indicated Chief Prasifka would begin his position there the first week of September. The Robinson position is open due to the retirement of former Robinson Police Chief Rusty Smith at the end of May after serving 11 years as the police chief.