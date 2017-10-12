Long-time Ennis Pastor dies

By Shawn Lane / Special Contributor

After 40 years of leadership, Jeptha “Jeff” McNealy died shortly before Sunday’s service at the New Hope Baptist Church, the very edifice he was inspired to have built. “New Hope Baptist Church is in deep mourning,” said Rev. Wayne Leaks, assistant pastor of the church. A wake was held or McNealy Friday from 6-8 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Ennis, Texas with Celebration of Life, Saturday at Noon, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Dallas. Interment was in Carver Memorial Park, Ferris, Texas.