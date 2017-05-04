Local May 6 elections

CITY OF BARDWELL
Mayor
J.B. Lowry Jr.
Ronald Dwain Sexton
Member of Council
(Two council members to be elected)
Pamela Ann Guiles
Dionne Sauers
Maggie Walker
Barbara Ann Burton
Tommy Lee Aguilar
CITY OF ENNIS
Commissioner Ward 4
Shirley Watson
Lola Searcy
Unopposed candidates declared elected Mayor Pro Tem
Matthew K. Walker
Commissioner Ward 2
Marco Antonio Hernandez
CITY OF FERRIS
Alderman Place 2
Jay Walsh
Rick Barrett
Sherie Chapman
Alderman Place 3
Bobby Lindsey
Michael Martinez
Alderman Place 5
Carol Wright
Ferris ISD
Board of Trustees, Place 5
(Special election to fill a vacancy – unexpired term)
Richard Sasser
Nick Hamm
Board of Trustees, Place 7
Lee Longino
Suprina Casteel
CITY OF HUTCHINS
Hutchins Charter
If the vote wins the charter will allow for the City of Hutchins to move from a General Law City to a Home Rule City.
Council
(Three at-large seats)
Raymond Elmore
Frank Tricomi
Brenda Campbell
DeMarcus Odom
City of Italy
Mayor
Jackie D. Cate (JD)
Member of Council
(Two council members to be elected)
Franky Jackson
Shedric “Munchie” Walker
Paul Shearin
Stevan Varner
City Special Election to fill a vacancy
(Member of council unexpired term – one council member to be elected)
Gene Williams
Luin McConnell
CITY OF ITALY
Italy ISD
Board of Trustees
(Two trustees to be elected)
Kyle Holley
Tessa C. South
Micki Howard (Bland)
Larry Creighton
Ricardo “Rico” Rodriguez
Special Election
(Board of trustees, unexpired term)
Cortney Owen Janek
Chris Enriquez
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN
Midlothian ISD
Board of Trustees, Place 6
Carl Smith
Tami Tobey
Board of Trustees, Place 7
Jimmy Beaudoin
Andrea Walton
City of Ovilla
Mayor
Richard A. Dormier
(no opposition)
Place 2 Council
Larry Stevenson
Dean Oberg
CITY OF PALMER
Palmer ISD
(Three trustees to be elected)
Gregg Wolfe
Shane Harper Burns
Christen Vick
City of Red Oak
CITY OF RED OAK
Red Oak ISD
Proposed Bond Amount: $74,085,000
School Board Candidates for three at-large positions
Place 3 (unopposed)
John Anderson (incumbent)
Place 4
Johnny Knight (incumbent)
Place 5
Henry Lozano (incumbent)
Ted Sarasin
CITY OF WAXAHACHIE
Waxahachie ISD
(Two Trustees to be elected)
Judd McCutchen
Amy Hedtke
Clay Schoolfield
Kim Kriegel
Melissa Starnater
Joe Garber
CITY OF Wilmer
Three At Large Seats
Incumbents: John Eagan
Sheila Petta
Candy Madrigal
Challenger: Melanie Burgess
Special Local Option
Justice of the Peace District 4
Only Voting Precincts: 101-110, 143, 144, 145, 146
Proposition 1
“The legal sale of beer and wine” – For/Against
Proposition 2
“The legal sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certifcate holders only” – For/Against