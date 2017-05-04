Local May 6 elections

CITY OF BARDWELL

Mayor

J.B. Lowry Jr.

Ronald Dwain Sexton

Member of Council

(Two council members to be elected)

Pamela Ann Guiles

Dionne Sauers

Maggie Walker

Barbara Ann Burton

Tommy Lee Aguilar

CITY OF ENNIS

Commissioner Ward 4

Shirley Watson

Lola Searcy

Unopposed candidates declared elected Mayor Pro Tem

Matthew K. Walker

Commissioner Ward 2

Marco Antonio Hernandez

CITY OF FERRIS

Alderman Place 2

Jay Walsh

Rick Barrett

Sherie Chapman

Alderman Place 3

Bobby Lindsey

Michael Martinez

Alderman Place 5

Carol Wright

Ferris ISD

Board of Trustees, Place 5

(Special election to fill a vacancy – unexpired term)

Richard Sasser

Nick Hamm

Board of Trustees, Place 7

Lee Longino

Suprina Casteel

CITY OF HUTCHINS

Hutchins Charter

If the vote wins the charter will allow for the City of Hutchins to move from a General Law City to a Home Rule City.

Council

(Three at-large seats)

Raymond Elmore

Frank Tricomi

Brenda Campbell

DeMarcus Odom

City of Italy

Mayor

Jackie D. Cate (JD)

Member of Council

(Two council members to be elected)

Franky Jackson

Shedric “Munchie” Walker

Paul Shearin

Stevan Varner

City Special Election to fill a vacancy

(Member of council unexpired term – one council member to be elected)

Gene Williams

Luin McConnell

CITY OF ITALY

Italy ISD

Board of Trustees

(Two trustees to be elected)

Kyle Holley

Tessa C. South

Micki Howard (Bland)

Larry Creighton

Ricardo “Rico” Rodriguez

Special Election

(Board of trustees, unexpired term)

Cortney Owen Janek

Chris Enriquez

CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN

Midlothian ISD

Board of Trustees, Place 6

Carl Smith

Tami Tobey

Board of Trustees, Place 7

Jimmy Beaudoin

Andrea Walton

City of Ovilla

Mayor

Richard A. Dormier

(no opposition)

Place 2 Council

Larry Stevenson

Dean Oberg

CITY OF PALMER

Palmer ISD

(Three trustees to be elected)

Gregg Wolfe

Shane Harper Burns

Christen Vick

City of Red Oak

CITY OF RED OAK

Red Oak ISD

Proposed Bond Amount: $74,085,000

School Board Candidates for three at-large positions

Place 3 (unopposed)

John Anderson (incumbent)

Place 4

Johnny Knight (incumbent)

Place 5

Henry Lozano (incumbent)

Ted Sarasin

CITY OF WAXAHACHIE

Waxahachie ISD

(Two Trustees to be elected)

Judd McCutchen

Amy Hedtke

Clay Schoolfield

Kim Kriegel

Melissa Starnater

Joe Garber

CITY OF Wilmer

Three At Large Seats

Incumbents: John Eagan

Sheila Petta

Candy Madrigal

Challenger: Melanie Burgess

Special Local Option

Justice of the Peace District 4

Only Voting Precincts: 101-110, 143, 144, 145, 146

Proposition 1

“The legal sale of beer and wine” – For/Against

Proposition 2

“The legal sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certifcate holders only” – For/Against