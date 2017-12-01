Lindauer files for Justice of the Peace, pct 1

ENNIS – Judge Joyce W. Lindauer has filed to seek election as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 when her current term expires at the end of 2018.

Precinct 1 includes much of Ennis, Ferris, Garrett, Palmer, Bristol, Rocket and Alma, and parts of Waxahachie and Red Oak.

Lindauer was appointed by the Ellis County Commissioners Court to fill out the term of Judge Bill Woody after his retirement.

Announcing the appointment, County Judge Carol Bush focused upon Judge Lindauer’s 33 years of a licensed attorney, with law offices in both Dallas and Ennis.

“We think the wealth of experience Ms. Lindauer offers, combined with her ongoing deep commitment to the area which she will serve, makes her an outstanding choice for the position.”

In addition to her law degree from SMU, Judge Lindauer holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree from North Texas State University, and a further master’s degree in Dispute Resolution from SMU.

As a practicing attorney, she has taken continuing legal education programs for each of the past 33 years.

Lindauer recalls, “My 17-year-old father went straight into the Merchant Marine. When he came home from the war, he married my mother and started a family.

“While my parents were not able to attend college, they impressed upon my sister, brother and me the importance of hard work and a good education.”

Election Day for the primary campaign is March 6, 2018.