Life Line Health Screenings in Red Oak Saturday

RED OAK – Residents living in and around Red Oak can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

First United Methodist Church will host this community event on March 25. The site is located at 600 Daubitz Drive in Red Oak.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com.

Pre-registration is required.