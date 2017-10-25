John and Sue Turner celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

John and Sue Turner of Ferris, Texas are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Nov. 1, 1947, at the bride’s home in Palmer, Texas. Mr. and Mrs. Turner have two sons, Terry of College Station, Texas and Dennis, who is deceased. The Turners have ten grandchildren. A come-and-go cake and punch reception will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center located at 1400 Medical Center Drive in Ennis, Texas. Family, friends and acquaintances are welcome to attend. No gifts, please.

