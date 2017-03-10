Joe Barton to hold March 11 Town Meetings

FROST TOWN HALL

11 a.m.

Frost ISD Performing Arts Center

208 Wyrick St., Frost, Texas 76641

MILFORD TOWN HALL

1 p.m.

Milford Senior Center

109 S. Main St., Milford, Texas 76670

Congressman Barton plans to hold several more town hall meetings throughout the year.

Over his time as your representative, Congressman Barton has hosted hundreds of in-person town hall meetings - traditionally in April and August during district work periods.

As always, please reach out to Congressman Barton’s office via phone or web (www.joebarton.house.gov) on issues of importance to you.