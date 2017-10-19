Jimmie Simmons, ECP Columnist, dies at 77

FORRESTON – Graveside service were held for Jimmie Lee Simmons, age 77, on Wednesday, Oct 11 at the Forreston Cemetery.

A columnist for The Ellis County Press for more than 20 years, Simmons wrote a weekly editorial titled “Simply Speaking.”

He passed away at his home in Waxahachie on Sunday, Oct. 8 after a long illness.

Services were provided by Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, with Kimball White officiating.

Simmons was born to Hubert Lee Simmons and Lavauda Estelle (Kerby) Simmons in Dallas on Dec.16, 1939.

They moved to Ellis County to farm in the early 1940’s and lived in the Five Points and Forreston area. Jim graduated from Forreston High School in 1958.

He served in the Texas Air National Guard until April 1963, living in Dallas and then Arlington while working at the General Motors Assembly Division in Arlington.

He returned to live in Ellis County in the late 1960’s where he was active in church, the Republican Party, and the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and a founding member of TAGG (Taxpayers Alliance For Good Government) and The Tea Party of Ellis County.

Whether he was involved in history or politics, he always believed our government received its power from the governed and, authored the weekly column in The Ellis County Press about local, state, and national politics working to get truly conservative politicians elected.

He was also recently active (until his cancer diagnosis) in Hallelu Y ah Hebrew Roots Fellowship in Waxahachie as well as Am Israel Chai in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one of his two favorite aunts, Iva Sue Simmons Wright, and his little sister Mary Kay Simmons.

He is survived by his other favorite aunt, Billie Nell Kerby Pitts of McKinney, sisters Doris Evelyn Howard of Toluca Lake, California, Lanita Faye and her husband Johnny Williams of Longview, Texas, Wanda June and husband Fred Bierman of Chino Valley, Ariz. Also Nancy Jane Simmons of Sachse, numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews, son Markel Lee Simmons and his wife Lana of College Station, grandchildren Jessica Lea Simmons, Patrick Ellis Simmons, Kenneth Allen Simmons from various parts of Texas, wife Nancy Margaret Simmons, stepson Clifton Thomas, and step-daughter Jennifer and her husband Chad Ballew all three of Dallas.