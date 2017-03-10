TIM LAUGHLIN: The believer’s guide to spiritual warfare (part 6)

“Then it happened one evening that David arose from his bed and walked on the roof of the king's house. And from the roof he saw a woman bathing, and the woman was very beautiful to behold.” – II Samuel 11:2

King David had arrived, Saul was dead, his exile was over, he had defeated thousands and thousands of the enemies of God and he had received his rightful place as King over God's people Israel. Life was good, but David, one of the world's greatest military commanders forgot one thing, the devil's plan to bring him down, the counter attack was about to defeat the devil's greatest foe!

Remember I warned of the counter attack that it was not if, but when the devil would come back at you with all the fury of a formidable adversary, like a roaring lion. This is why the church has backed off of deliverance and spiritual warfare, because of the counter attack, something I have warned people about for years but they refused to believe it! David was worn out from the fight, tired of all the conflicts he had suffered through and so he took off his armor and decided he needed a reward, a little fling with a beautiful woman next door, who happened to be the wife of one of his faithful warriors, Bathsheba!

How in the world could a man after God's own heart, who knew about the enemy's schemes, a man who defeated some of God's worst enemies fall for something as heinous as committing adultery with a neighbor's wife and then conspiring to kill her husband and cover up the whole affair? The answer is, he let his guard down and allowed his flesh to lead him into gross immorality, adultery, murder and deceit and from that point David was never ever the same and hell would enter, not only his kingdom but his family because of his folly! (This is a grave warning for all who engage the enemy, beware of the counter attack and be on the alert!)

“Be sober, (self controlled) be vigilant; (watchful) because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour.” – I Peter 5:8