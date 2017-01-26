TIM LAUGHLIN: The believer’s guide to spiritual warfare (part 1)

“O, give us help against the adversary, for deliverance by man is in vain.” – Psalm 60:11,12

Spiritual warfare is reserved only for those of us who are true believers and disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. Many today in the body of Christ are ignorant of the devil's schemes and are untrained and ill-equipped to war with a spiritual entity!

Before anyone engages the enemy he must know who he is in Christ, understand his spiritual authority and who the actual battle belongs to. The Holy Spirit is our helper and fellow warrior who comes along side to assist, reveal and empower us for battle. Satan is God’s enemy as well as ours and you must understand that he is a defeated foe with absolutely no power or authority to harm us as believers in the Lord Jesus!

Before you storm the gates of Hell, prepare yourself for a counter attack, pray a hedge of protection about yourself and your family because the devil doesn’t fight fair! One of the reasons the church doesn't engage the enemy today for the most part is because of the previous counter attacks that they did not consider and were blown away by them!

“Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit, says the Lord of Hosts.” – Zechariah 4:6