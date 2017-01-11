The good fight (part 1)

By Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott

In the book Love in the Time of Cholera, Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez portrays a marriage that disintegrates over a bar of soap. It was the wife’s job to keep the house in order, including the towels, toilet paper, and soap in the bathroom. One day she forgot to replace the soap. Her husband exaggerated the oversight: “I’ve been bathing for almost a week without any soap.” Although she had indeed forgotten, she vigorously denied forgetting to replace the soap. Her pride was at stake, and she would not back down. For the next seven months they slept in separate rooms and ate in silence. Their marriage suffered a meltdown.

“Even when they were old and placid,” writes Marquez, “they were very careful about bringing it up, for the barely healed wounds could begin to bleed again as if they had been inflicted only yesterday.” How can a bar of soap ruin a marriage? The answer is simple: pride. Both husband and wife were hanging onto it with a vice grip. The husband wouldn’t overlook an offense; the wife wouldn’t admit a mistake. Both refused to let go of the need to win, to show the other that they were superior.

The Bible makes it plain: “Pride leads to conflict.” It's that simple. A prideful spirit keeps us from cooperating, flexing, respecting, compromising, and resolving. Instead, it fuels defensiveness and discord. It stands in the way of saying “I’m sorry.” It lives by the motto, “The only unfair fight is the one you lose.” Self-centered pride is at the heart of every bad fight.

Research shows that when pride sets in, a partner will continue an argument 34 percent of the time even if he knows he’s wrong or can’t remember what the fight was about. A full 74 percent will fight on even if they feel “it’s a losing battle.”

Let’s be clear: healthy pride (the pleasant emotion of being pleased by our work) is quite different from unhealthy pridefulness in which our egos are bloated. The latter is laced with arrogance and conceit. That’s what we’re talking about here.