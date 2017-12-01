OUT TO PASTOR: Black Friday always results in Red Monday

By Dr. James L. Snyder

I’m not sure who come up with this term “Black Friday” but I am definitely not for it.

To me, Black Friday is rather devious, and I know the only purpose is to get their teeth into my money, which is a sacred area to me.

When it comes to shopping, I certainly am not a fan. I really do not like shopping. I get nervous when I’m in the shopping mall, start sweating and have to leave and sit in my car for at least half an hour to regain composure.

I am not sure, but I suspect shopping is second nature to the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. She has it down to a science; she collects coupons and whatever else is associated with it all year long.

I am beginning to think I am an enabler. Is she a Shopaholic? Is this a disease?

Don’t tell her I’m thinking about this, but I believe I am enabling her in this Shopaholic lifestyle.

One thing about being a Shopaholic is that it’s not contagious. It is outrageous, but not contagious.

For me, black Friday always ends on red Monday.

On Friday, my checkbook is all in the black. Come Monday afternoon, it is all in the red.

The reason I do not like shopping, especially at the mall, is because of all of the people crowding the stores in the hallways. Although I don’t like to shop, there are times when I must go shopping and when I go shopping, I like to ponder carefully what I’m shopping for.

Not only that, but when I am shopping I want to get the best price – and maybe there is another store across town that has the same item for a lot cheaper price. After I buy an item, it always worries me that maybe I could have bought it cheaper at another place.

My thinking about shopping begins when I start shopping. The other side of our marital bliss does it completely different. She thinks about shopping weeks and sometimes months ahead of the purchase date.

I wish I could be that put together when it comes to shopping. My wife can shop for everybody at the same time and keep all the gifts in order.

I can never do that. I have to think of one present and I cannot think of the next one until I purchased the first present. It takes me forever to do any kind of Christmas shopping. That is just the way my clock ticks.

Through the years, I have come to a wonderful solution to this problem. I have one present to buy at Christmas time and that is for my wife. All the other presents for all the other members of the family are negotiated quite successfully by my wife.

I sweat and ponder the proper gift to give. I’m not sure if I have ever given the proper gift, but she always opens it and smiles and says “Thank you.” That’s all I need.

I like what David said about giving. “Give unto the Lord, O ye mighty, give unto the Lord glory and strength. Give unto the Lord the glory due unto his name; worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness” (Psalm 29:1-2).

I may not be very good at giving presents, but I’m trying to become a better giver of thanks to God.

Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.