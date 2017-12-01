DANNY G. HATFIELD, SR.: Christ’s return draws near, but not yet! (part 6)

AS IN THE DAYS OF NOAH

Another sign Christ’s return is nearing, “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man” (Matthew 24:37-39).

What exactly took place in the days of Noah leading to the destruction of humanity? Let’s review the scriptures.

“The LORD saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time. The LORD regretted that he had made human beings on the earth, and his heart was deeply troubled. So the LORD said, I will wipe from the face of the earth the human race I have created and with them the animals, the birds and the creatures that move along the ground (animals defiled by mankind) for I regret that I have made them” (Genesis 6:5-7).

To better understand take time to research “The Book of Enoch” providing greater detail of the sins and atrocities that took place in Noah’s time. Now let’s weigh the time of Noah to our world today; those things that took place during Noah’s time are also taking place in the world today.

What we see taking place in the world and even within churches is as it was in Noah’s time, just orchestrated in a more civilized manner because man’s laws did not exist in Noah’s time. We must come to realize mankind has become corrupt in all their ways and must repent, turn from their wickedness, believe, accept and follow the only begotten Son of God, Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is the “ONLY WAY” to enter and to inherit the kingdom of heaven. What we personally believe apart from Jesus Christ will not gain us access into God’s Kingdom nor will we inherit eternal life, as many will soon find out.

The following is a breakdown of only a few atrocities taking place in the world today being without remorse or concern? Sexual immorality, adulteries, fornication, killing children while yet in the womb (abortion), lying and deceitfulness, bestiality (savagely cruel and depraved behavior, men and women having intercourse with animals), men lying with men, woman laying with women, incest and erotic relations with small children, murder, drunkenness, witchcraft (drug usage), revelry (partying, carousing), women painting their face a form of seductive beauty, thievery, heresy, every evil thing imagined by man is taking place.

Today governments are failing by attempting to please an immoral people that abide in rebellion toward God. Governments condoning depraved acts by passing laws condoning immorality and favoring unrighteous acts. Laws approving sexual relations outside of marriage between teenagers 13 and over, approving homosexual marriage which is an abomination to God these ceremonies taking place within the church. Mankind has departed from God, having become self-seeking believing self to be as God. The destructive path man has created for him-self waits patiently for the day of his destruction.

Know this, Grace does not come by acts of willful and immoral behavior; God’s Grace does away with sin and unrighteousness through Jesus Christ and reconciliation to God by the Holy Spirit. We must cease from sin, by continuing in willful sin having knowledge of that sin while professing to know God we are nothing but liars acting in pretense and hypocrisy.

We cannot fool God, we only fool ourselves. The world today denies the Father and his Son Jesus Christ not only in word, but by acts of aggression toward God, man has done away with the God of Heaven, denies God’s only begotten Son Jesus Christ, replacing God with a man of the world that claims to be God, “the son of perdition”.

All men have freewill choice, they can choose to serve sin or to serve God, but they cannot serve both. Man can walk in the Spirit or man can walk after the flesh, but man cannot walk in both. Choose this day.