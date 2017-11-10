DANNY G. HATFIELD, SR.: Christ’s return draws near, but not yet! (part 4)

False Gods and false Christs

Let’s recall the words of Jesus, “Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am Christ,’ and will deceive many” (Matthew 24:4-5). Over the past 1,950 years there have been many false doctrines claiming to be truth, and many false Christ’s having come claiming to be the head of the church, which is the body of Christ. Since the year 67 AD, there has been 265 false Christ’s having risen in Rome of which 264 of these false Christ’s are now dead. These false Christ profess to be God on earth deceiving the whole world.

The great apostasy, “Let no one deceive you by any means; for that day (the return of Jesus Christ) will not come except the falling away comes first (from truth), and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God” (2nd Thessalonians 2:3-4).

There is no scripture written in the Word of God proclaiming there are two heads to the body of Christ! The position of Pope was created by man and the Pope is not the head of the body of Christ; Jesus Christ is the head of the church, the body of Christ in heaven and on earth, God’s Word is clear.

“There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all” (Ephesians 4:4-6).

“And he is before all things, and by him all things consist. And he (Jesus) is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the dominance” (Colossians 1:17-18). This written thirty one years after the resurrection.

“Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as unto the Lord, for the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything” (Ephesians 5:22-24).

The Pope called the Holy Father proclaims to be the head church on earth and has branded himself a false Christ, a deceiver of the whole world. It matters not the reasoning or pretense for these things, the Pope is not the Holy Father. There is one Holy Father and his throne is in Heaven. “And do not call anyone on earth ‘father,’ for you have one Father, and he is in heaven” (Matthew 23:9).

The Pope is also called the Vicar of Christ, claiming to be the replacement for Jesus on the earth. By professing the pope as “Vicar of Christ” stipulates he has the same power and authority of Christ over the church. This is mockery and man shall not mock God; there will be consequences on judgment day.

Consider prayer and idol worship, man’s reasoning matters not, Christians do not pray to Mary, Christians do not pray to the saints, Christian’s pray to God the Father through Jesus Christ. Christians do not bow a knee to idols nor do Christians worship idols, nor do they bow a knee to any man, to include the Pope who is a man. There have been graven images even pictures created to portray Jesus Christ, Mary and others, their creator having no idea their true appearance during their lifetime; even so, a graven image is a graven image. “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth: thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God” (Exodus 20:4).

This is the Word of the Lord, who is man to place himself above God by blasphemies and heretical reasoning superseding the commandment of God.