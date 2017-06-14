IH-45 multi-crash snarls traffic

Corsicana – On Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two vehicle crash on the south bound side of Interstate 45 approximately one mile north of the Navarro County Line.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 1998 green Peterbuilt truck-tractor towing a 2011 silver Stephens semi-trailer was traveling south in the middle lane when, for an as of yet undetermined reason, the truck-tractor drove into the left lane causing a 2012 white Toyota Rav4 sport utility vehicle to drive off the roadway.

The Toyota rolled and came to rest in the center median.

The driver of the truck-tractor, 35-year-old Carl Buckley III, of Camden, Okla., was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota, 19-year-old, Chloe Oesterreich, of Sugar Land was also not injured.

The truck-tractor was transporting ammonium nitrate which is a hazardous material but no hazardous material was released.

In the traffic backup from the initial crash a 2013 black Freightliner truck-tractor towing a 2015 silver Hyundai semi-trailer was traveling south in the right lane.

For as yet undetermined reason, a 2010 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck failed to slow down and struck the rear of the semi-trailer. The driver of the truck-tractor, 49-year-old, Michael Leichty, of Canton was not injured.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 62-year-old, Jerrel Hinton, of Pasadena was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no additional information available at this time.