Ice skating featured event for Christmas on the Square

FERRIS – Ice skating past the mayor’s office? No, it’s not a dream, it’s a reality!

This Saturday, for the first time ever Christmas on the Square will kick off with an ice skating rink right in the heart of downtown Ferris!

Get all of your Christmas shopping done in one place while your kids do free crafts, jump at the free bounce houses or visit with Santa.

There will even be food if you find yourself hungry after all of the excitement. As the sun goes down the parade will start with lighted floats and end with Santa waving from his sleigh.

Immediately following the parade we will all gather around our town Christmas tree as we light it up and sing Christmas carols. There will be contests for best chili, best gingerbread house and best parade float with prizes for the winning entries.

Ice skating 12 -8 p.m. • Shopping 12 -5 p.m. • Crafts 2-5 p.m. • Free Santa pictures 2 -5 p.m. • Lighted Parade 5:45 p.m.