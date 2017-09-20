Hutchins to host job fair

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – The abundance of growth in the City of Hutchins is an excellent way for residents to not only live in the city, but also work near home too.

With that idea in mind, the city will be hosting a job fair on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gateway Apartments, 700 JJ Lemon.

The last time the city held a job fair was in 2009.

Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez explained, “There has been an influx of growth and the workforce shortage is a clear indicator that a Job Fair is needed. This will be advantageous for our corporate citizen, as well for the community overall.”

Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman said the job fair will consist of up to right to 15 companies in the area hiring for positions that are available now.

“Most of the employers that have expressed interest in participating are located in the city of Hutchins,” Sherman added.

“As of today, we have had eight corporations that have expressed written interest in the job fair and FedEx, La Quinta and Williams Boiler have officially confirmed participation.”

The job fair has been promoted in all the residents’ water bills and Sherman said he hopes all residents seeking employment will come to the event.

“That’s one of the reasons that the city is holding the event on a weekend,” Sherman added.

“While the City of Hutchins has seen little or no growth in our residential population, we have experienced explosive growth in our corporate citizenship.

“To be exact the city has added over 6.8 million square feet commercial construction that amounted to several hundred jobs.”

The Job Fair also gives the new Hutchins Gateway Apartments the opportunity to showcase their 330 apartment homes.

Hutchins Gateway Apartments will be on display during the Job Fair and is providing the city a multi-family development projected to increase the city’s current population of 5,200 by approximately 20 percent with an estimated 900 plus new residents.

The first phase of the development will be open for tour during the Job Fair.

“Individuals can get a job and a home at one stop,” concluded Vasquez.

“Many resources will be offered at the job fair and we look forward to having a great corporate turn out, but spaces are limited with only a few booths still available now.

“Hutchins is the new frontier for jobs, homes and quality of life and this job fair is further evidence of our family atmosphere.”

All applicants should be prepared to fill out applications at the job fair as well as provide a resume to the various employers of interest.