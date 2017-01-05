HUTCHINS: Shipper’s opens first rail served distribution facility

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – The City of Hutchins recently celebrated another first.

Shippers Distribution Inc. one of the largest logistics firms in Texas, recently opened a new 589,362-square-foot, regional distribution center at Interstate 45 and East Wintergreen Road.

“We are very pleased that Shipper’s chose to undertake this major project in Hutchins,” said Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez.

Vasquez said he is sure than an economic development project like this one will deliver more job opportunities to Hutchins residents.

“Attracting quality distributors to our city demonstrates to other industries in the nation that Hutchins is a great place to do business,” Vasquez added. “By working closely with Shippers Warehouse over the last few months, I am convinced that they will be a first class corporate citizen.”

The Shipper’s development will be serviced by a new Union Pacific Rail Spur that connects directly to the Shippers facility.

“Responding to robust demand for improved logistics, Union Pacific Railroad invested more than $40-million in the extension of rail service to our Industrial Park surrounding the Wintergreen Road area,” Hutchins Economic Development Director Guy Brown said. “An investment that we all believe will attract more quality distributors and manufacturers to Hutchins.

“This rail spur provides our industrial park with a very distinctive advantage for Hutchins. We can now deliver rail directly to the corporate buildings.”

Brown said there is no other city in the DFW area that will have this type of industrial rail service.

Minted the new frontier in North Texas by its new City Manager Carl Sherman, Hutchins had the largest percentage increase in property tax value in Dallas County at a 31-percent increase over last year.

“All of Southern Dallas County is seeing the arrival of new development because we have the best logistics, a robust workforce and a motivated can-do attitude throughout the Best Southwest region that embraces quality commercial development,’ Sherman explained. “Both U.P. and Shippers understand that quality development means more than augmenting tax revenue in a community.”

Sherman said these companies also understand the importance of focusing on minimizing the trade-offs that growth often creates in a community; such as traffic congestion.

“Providing rail service will improve mobility along the heavily congested I-45 corridor around the Wintergreen industrial park area,” Sherman concluded.

Hutchins has four-million square-feet of new industrial projects currently under construction.