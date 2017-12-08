Hutchins newly hired Fire Chief to start Jan. 2

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – After narrowing it down to three candidates and getting the community involved, the City of Hutchins made their decision on a new Fire Chief last week.

After much input, a final selection was made, and Sean O. Hughes was offered. and accepted. the position of the City of Hutchins Fire Chief/EMC.

Chief Hughes comes to Hutchins with over 33 years of Fire, EMS and Emergency Management experience.

“The need for a new Chief is pressing, but it was more important that we found the right candidate for our City” said Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez.

There was a total of 19 applications received and seven applicants given the opportunity to be interviewed.

The applications were each screened thoroughly before the seven semi-finalists were determined, based on qualifications and experience.

A panel consisting of Councilman Steve Nichols; City Administrator Carl O. Sherman; Budget/HR Director Trudy J. Lewis; DeSoto Fire Chief Jerry Duffield, and recently retired Hutchins Fire Chief Stacey D. Hickson held the interviews over the course of two days.

Qualifications of the seven individuals highly encouraged the panel as they focused on exploring the best fit for the City.

Hutchins had been searching and preparing for a new Fire Chief/EMC since the retirement of Hickson in August. Hickson had been with the City of Hutchins for 33 years.

“I believe Sean’s extensive background in Emergency Management Services and experience will bring a great deal of operational, technical, and administrative expertise to the Hutchins Fire Department,” Hickson said of his replacement.

Sherman said, “This is a key position in Public Safety, as not only is this person someone who is responsible for the fire and medical safety of our City, but also responsible for representing the City, on duty and off duty.”

Hughes holds many fire certifications and is a Licensed Texas Paramedic. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership from Grand Canyon University, has been designated as a Chief Fire Officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence and he is a designated Certified Emergency Manager from the International Association of Emergency Management.

“I’m looking forward to coming to Hutchins and continuing the great work that has been going on there,” Chief Hughes said.

Hughes will take his place as the new Fire Chief in Hutchins beginning on Jan. 2, 2018.