Hutchins new tax rate adopted: increase of 11.56%

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – The City of Hutchins Fiscal Year 2017/2018 Budget, which became effective Oct. 1, 2017 will raise more revenue money from property taxes than last year’s budget to the tune of $384,838. This is an increase of 11.56%.

The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $348,155.

Hutchins employee Trudy Lewis who handled the tax rate numbers for the new fiscal year said, “The tax rate is remaining the same at .682459.

The city’s assessed values increased therefore the city will receive more tax revenue in the 2017/2018 budget than in the 2016/2017 budget.”

The city also sold tax notes with a seven-year repayment schedule for $3,310,000. These notes were sold in order to fund street improvements, purchase a ladder truck, a patrol vehicle and to fund a renovation project of the old Wilmer-Hutchins Elementary gymnasium to be used for the Municipal Court and Council chambers.

“In terms of maintenance the city is funding a three percent increase cost of living for all full-time employees, and step pay plan increase for police and fire personnel,” Lewis added.

The city also plans to implement a new phone system to replace the current aging phone system.

The tax rate for the 2017/2018 fiscal year of .682459 was unanimously passed by council.

Councilmember Brenda Campbell was the lone Hutchins councilmember voting against the approved budget for the new fiscal year.