Hutchins Movie Night ends summer series Friday

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – There is no better way to spend a Friday night than at the movies.

A free movie even better.

That’s where the City of Hutchins comes in offering residents a free movie this Friday night, August 11 as part of its Family Movie Night series.

This Friday’s movie is the third and final movie for the summer and will be “Moana.”

The Family Movie Night in the Park Series began in July with the two movies “Beauty and the Beast” and “Lego Batman.”

Held at the baseball diamond at Campbell Park the movie is shown on a 25-foot screen and begins at dusk.

Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman said there were more than 200 people in attendance at the movie last month.

“It is a great way to bring the community together with all the residents connecting,” Sherman said of the evening.

Sherman advised for this Friday night bring your lawn chairs, blankets and whatever you need to get comfortable to enjoy a night at the movies.

“I’m waiting on someone to bring a tent at some point,” he added.

With free hotdogs and popcorn being served this Friday by the city council and mayor, the Public Works Department is making sure there will be no ants or pests on the field, the Police Department is making sure safety is top notch and the Fire Department and Public Works are also on hand to help.

Sherman gives a nod to Hutchins city councilmember Glenda Campbell as making sure the Family Movie Night has been successful too.

Hutchins Gateway Apartments, due to open 320 apartment units in September, also played a part in this year’s movie night success.

At the first movie night in July, Hutchins previewed its first city commercial and Sherman said, “The commercials shown before sustain the costs so it’s free for residents.”

“The Mayor is always a good ambassador for the community and also made this a success,” Sherman concluded.

This is the last movie in the summer series for 2017, but mark your calendars for next year. Sherman said there might be four movies next year all shown in August to end the summer season right.

Other upcoming ideas for residents include a Concert in the Park series for 2018.