Hutchins, Lancaster to share animal shelter

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – The City of Hutchins’ City Council approved an inter-local agreement last month in order to begin working with the City of Lancaster’s animal shelter.

“We are excited about the potential of this new inter-local agreement addressing our animal shelter needs as we experience solid growth in Hutchins, the new frontier,” said Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman. “The Mayor and City Council saw the importance of expanding our capacity to meet the needs of our growing community.”

The City of Hutchins is now waiting for the Lancaster City Council to set the item on its agenda for approval.

The inter-local agreement to provide animal shelter services will initially be for a period of one year.

Sherman said Hutchins does have an animal shelter in the city being used now. However, the current shelter requires improvements in order to meet needs and future demands.

Due to these demands, the possibility of working with Lancaster’s animal shelter is a better option.

If passed by the Lancaster City Council, Lancaster’s animal shelter will accept animals impounded by the city of Hutchins animal control officers. Hutchins must also transport the animals to the Lancaster Animal Shelter, located on Main Street.

The shelter will also dispose of dead animals in Hutchins as necessary.

The cost in order for Hutchins to use Lancaster’s shelter will be $1,250 month. Hutchins will also supply one employee fully trained in the area of animal control to perform services at the Lancaster Animal Shelter two hours every morning.

In addition, the Lancaster Animal Shelter will keep all the fees that are collected in regard to animals captured by or surrendered to the Lancaster Animal Shelter.

Lancaster’s animal shelter is a “kill facility.”

“Just the fact that both cities have proposed or entertained the notion of working together is phenomenal and speaks to the value collaboration,” concluded Sherman.

“During the last Hutchins Council meeting the inter-local agreement was approved and we await the Lancaster City Council placing it on their upcoming agenda.”