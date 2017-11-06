HUTCHINS: Katoen Natie breaks ground on 2.5 million sq. ft. Polymer Dist. Facility

HUTCHINS – On Wednesday, Oct 25, Katoen Natie, an international logistics service provider and port operator, held a ground breaking on a new 2.5 million square foot Polymer Distribution Facility in Hutchins.

The new facility will have direct rail access provided by Union Pacific and will package and ship plastics for overseas use.

“As much as 80-percent of the shipping containers that go to back Asia are empty, this project generates products that manufactured in Texas and exported to China,” said Hutchins EDC Executive Director Guy Brown.

In 2016, Union Pacific began construction of a $45 Million rail spur system that will complement the Dallas Intermodal Terminal, creating the rail served Prime Pointe Industrial Park.

Rail Cars are shuttled back and forth from the Industrial Park to the Intermodal Terminal by Union Pacific.

At the event, Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez announced details of a plan that will provide funding for infrastructure improvements for the Wintergreen Road area of Hutchins.

The City will work closely with Dallas County and the Regional Transportation Council to achieve the infrastructure improvements.

“Union Pacific has made a significant investment in Hutchins with the extension of rail service to the Wintergreen Road area,” said Mayor Vasquez.

“This is a very unique opportunity for Hutchins. We can deliver rail directly to buildings. There is not another area in DFW with this superior type of industrial rail service.

“We also have an opportunity to improve mobility in the heavily congested Wintergreen area.

“This is a practical plan to meet two important community needs. I am glad the City Council supported of it.” Vasquez said.

Since Union Pacific began construction of the rail system in Hutchins, the Hutchins EDC has located the following Projects:

Shippers Warehouses, Shippers 2, Biagi and Katoen Natie.

“Beyond the 5.9 Million square feet located over the last 18 months, the Hutchins EDC is on a very clear path to industrial build-out.

“We anticipate an additional 6,000,000 sq. ft.of industrial construction over the next 24 months.

“The typical lot is 80 acres capable of a 700,000 square foot building and an average $45 Million taxable value,” said Brown.