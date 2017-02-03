HUTCHINS: Hutchins welcomes new finance director

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – As the city of Hutchins continues to expand, City Manager Carl Sherman recently hired a new Finance Director to add to the team.

Tan Beatty began in the position effective Monday, Jan. 30.

Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman said in a memo to the city council,

“Ms Beatty comes highly recommended to the City of Hutchins by numerous area City Managers and Finance Directors.”

Beatty is a native of Dallas and studied accounting at Stephan F. Austin State University where she received a Bachelor’s of Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration.

She is currently pursuing a Certified Public Management certification from Texas State University at San Marcos to be completed June 2017.

She will be responsible for providing leadership regarding the city’s finance and accounting strategy.

“As she takes general control of the city’s accounting function we fully expect that she will optimize the city’s over-all financial performance,” Sherman said.

“Moreover, Tan will have the critical responsibility of improving financial policies, revenue forecasting, fund requirements, debt, and equity with the objective of yielding the most profitable outcomes.”

Beatty has worked as an auditor for Weaver and Tidwell, LLP as well as for the cities of DeSoto, Lancaster and Seagoville in a variety of finance positions.

She also started a Non-profit organization called Dancing 4 My Life that provides young girls who are unable to afford dance classes the opportunity to learn dance technique and perform at various Dallas events.

She has served on the Board of Directors of Making Awesome Things Happen, which is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving mathematical skills in economically disadvantaged students.

“I am confident that Tan will be an excellent match for this position, a strong asset to the Finance Department and an incredibly focused team player,” Sherman concluded.