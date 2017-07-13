Hutchins continues growth, promotion of employees

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – The city of Hutchins recently announced one internal promotion and one new hire.

It’s a sign the city’s continued growth remains positive.

Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman also believes, in the case of internal hiring practices, it’s always an upbeat choice.

“Please join me and Chief Perry in congratulating Ms. Meghan Jones on her most recent promotion,” Sherman said.

“While I know and understand that Chief Perry will miss her valued contributions to the Police Department, I know he is happy to be a part of Meghan’s career development and advancement.”

Jones will be moving from her position with the Hutchins Police Department to work in the city’s Finance Department. In her new position she will be the city’s Finance Specialist.

Jones began working with the city of Hutchins out of high school in October of 2014. She was hired as a Communications Supervisor in March 2012 and then became an Administrative Assistant in July 2013.

“Her capacity to learn more in every assignment given to her, as well as her keen focus on delivering excellent customer service, was quickly rewarded, as she was promoted several times within the Police Department,” Sherman said.

Tan Beatty, Hutchins Finance Director indicated that in her new position, Jones will be in charge of A/P, payroll and bank deposits as well as preparing the bank log of cash intake for bank reconciliation.

Currently, Jones is enrolled as a full-time student at Troy University and is majoring in Criminal Justice with a focus in Digital Forensics. Her minor is in Global Business.

“It’s always wonderful to see someone be prepared to take advantage of internal growth opportunities within the City of Hutchins,” Sherman added.

The city also recently hired a new Animal Control Officer, Miriah Flores.

Flores actually joined the City of Hutchins in May of this year hired within the Police Department. A graduate of Texas Woman’s University with a Criminal Justice degree in 2016 and from the Texas Academy of Animal Control Offices in 2012.

Flores also attended the Texas Academy of Animal Control Officers in February 2012, graduating second in her class, before beginning her career in animal control.

Before coming to the City of Hutchins, Flores worked for the City of Lubbock as an animal control officer and the City of Lewisville as the lead kennel technician.

Jones acknowledged she is eager to develop a strong Animal Control Department for the City of Hutchins.