Hutchins continues development

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – Lately it’s been nothing but good news for the City of Hutchins. Shippers Warehouse, Inc. (Shippers), one of the largest logistics firms in Texas, chose Hutchins as the location for their Corporate Headquarters.

In addition, the company is planning construction on a second 550,000-square-foot, regional distribution center at I-45 and East Wintergreen Road.

Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez said “We are very pleased that Shipper’s Warehouse chose to undertake this project in Hutchins.

“Attracting quality distributors demonstrates to other industries that Hutchins is a good place to do business.

“By working closely with Shippers Warehouse over the last few months, I know that they will be good corporate citizens.”

Pacific Railroad has made a significant investment in Hutchins too with the extension of rail service to the Wintergreen Road area.

Vasquez pointed out this too is a “very unique opportunity” for Hutchins.

“We can now deliver rail directly to buildings. There is not another area in DFW that will have this superior type of industrial rail service. Providing rail service will also improve mobility in the heavily congested Wintergreen area.”

Even more good news is in the area of retail. That comes with an emerging retail development that will be located where the old Bank of America was in the past. Hutchins Economic Development Director, Guy Brown said in regard to this project the city is currently working on plans and issuing building permits.

There are no drawings yet of the future project. And while no tenants in the retail shopping project have yet been named, there will likely be shops and restaurants to fill the space.

A 20,000-square-foot space, Brown said the project will take about 10 months to construct.

“We don’t know the division of space yet,” he added regarding the restaurant to shopping ratio. He did say the rail service will be involved here too.

“Hutchins has four million square feet of new industrial projects currently under construction,” Vasquez said of the forward movement taking place in the city.

“All of Southern Dallas County is seeing the arrival of new development because we have the best logistics, a robust workforce and responsive local governments that embrace commercial development.”

In fact, Hutchins has been enjoying big increases in the local tax base for years. This year Hutchins had the largest percentage increase in property tax value in Dallas County, a 31-percent increase over last year.

As for future projects in the Hutchins pipeline, you can be sure the City of Hutchins has a few ideas of its sleeve. Brown concluded however, “I can’t release anything yet.”