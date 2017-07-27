Hutchins City Manager facilitates High Speed Rail discussion on Aug. 18

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – As the high speed rail conversations continue to develop in the surrounding towns, one strong advocate is former DeSoto Mayor and current Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman.

The high speed rail is such a timely topic in fact that the upcoming Best Southwest Annual TGIF Legislative Breakfast Series held in August will dedicate its Aug. 18 breakfast to take a better look at the possibilities.

Sherman will be facilitating the breakfast that morning with a special presentation by Holly Reed, Texas Central Partners about the High Speed Rail’s promise to the Best Southwest area.

“I am looking forward to the Breakfast Legislative series and the opportunity to discuss the high speed rail project,” Sherman said. “There is so much to the project that equates to significant improvements in Texas.”

Joe Johnson, executive director, Best Southwest Partnership said the breakfast series has been held each August for more than 10 years.

“Originally at Thorn Tree Country Club,” he explained.

“But [the breakfast]moved because of space needs about five years ago.”

Now the event is hosted by Methodist Charlton Medical Center in the Auditorium of the Outpatient Building.

With about 100 folks attending the breakfast, parking is free, but reservations are requested.

Breakfast is served at 7:15 a.m., and the program is over no later than 9 a.m.

“These breakfast get together provide BSW a forum to tell about our core initiatives - such as last year- a non-legislative year - we had four programs on Transportation, Education, Healthcare and Tourism,” said Johnson.

This year’s series will also include speakers such as Senator Royce West speaking on Aug. 4 about the recent Senate hits and misses.

The Aug. 11 breakfast will give folks a chance to hear from Representatives Helen Giddings (D-109)and Toni Rose (D-110) and on Aug. 25 Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will bring a “State of the County” report, facilitated by Hon. Christine McGowan, Mayor of the City of Desoto.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for BSW Area community leaders to eat and share connections with each other,” Johnson concluded.

There are 12 City Partner/Members in BSW and a variety of additional partner/members including colleges, hospitals, banks, utilities and commercial businesses.

Johnson said together the members are “working improve the quality of life in the Best Southwest Region, thereby allowing economic development to more easily happen.”