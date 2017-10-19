Hutchins achieves HeartSafe designation

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – The City of Hutchins Fire Department recently received a HeartSafe Designation from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council .

Sean D. Sims, Hutchins Fire Rescue Lieutenant and the person in charge of the project said the HeartSafe designation is awarded to the City, although it is typically a member of the local fire department that is designated as the person to lead the program and complete the application process.

“This designation means that the paramedics, in the city of Hutchins, take chest pain calls very seriously,” Sims said.

“If anyone in the City that calls 9-1-1 for chest pain, shortness of breath or for any other symptom of acute coronary syndrome they will find themselves surrounded by paramedics asking lots of questions, taking vital signs, performing a 12 lead ECG, starting an IV and giving any necessary medications in a very rapid sequence.”

Sims said even if the responders do not see evidence of a heart attack they will still recommend transport to a heart center for further evaluation.

“While we have lots of resources at our disposal determining a true coronary event can take more than what we are able to provide in a mobile setting,’ he added.

The City was assessed over a wide variety of components that help the citizens and visitors obtain access to high quality care in the event of a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

“Assessments are made on the 9-1-1 system, access to AED’s, the ability of the police officers to perform CPR, the amount of training the paramedics receive, internal and external chart review, the ability to transmit 12 lead ECG’s to the receiving hospital, the amount of fitness activities available to the citizens, community awareness and CPR training events and even the availability of healthy choices at local restaurants, just to name a few,” Sims explained.

The designation is valid for a three-year period. Afterward the City must reapply to continue to maintain the HeartSafe Community designation. The city of Hutchins has been a member of the NCTTRAC for three years.

Locally, the Regional Advisory (RAC) Council making up the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council is made up of fire departments, private EMS agencies that run 911, areomedical agencies, and hospitals. Not every agency has membership in the RAC, but they all have the ability to if they so desire.

Sims said surrounding cities he knows who participate include Wilmer, Lancaster, Duncanville and Cedar Hill.

“The HeartSafe Community is a nationwide initiative that was developed to highlight those communities that go above and beyond to reduce the fatality rate from sudden cardiac events such as heart attack,” Sims concluded. “The NCTTRAC is the one who has sponsored this initiative for our area that encompasses 16 counties.”

Additional North Central Texas cities that have been awarded HeartSafe designations include Highland Village, Grand Prairie, Arlington, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Granbury and Weatherford.

The HeartSafe Community program is new to North Texas and this is the first time that it has been available locally.