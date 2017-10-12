Hutchins 18th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 21

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – It’s a festival that residents in Hutchins look forward to and they have now for the past 18 years.

The 18th annual Harvest Festival will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at the city’s Campbell Park at 200 South Denton.

City of Hutchins Park and Recreation Board Secretary Tammy Cantu said the event is free as in years past and it’s a great time for residents to enjoy each other’s company.

“We give out hot dogs, chips, sodas, water, candy, cookies and popcorn,” she said.

“We will also have several bounce houses, games where we will give out prizes, a Halloween costume contest for all ages, face painting, a balloon twister and music.”

Several vendors from the city’s local church’s and business will be on hand as well.

So far these vendors include, McDonald’s, FedEx, Volunteers of America, YES Communities and Cedar Valley College, to name a few.

“We don’t charge the vendors a fee to come out and set up a booth,” Cantu said.

“Our goal is to connect with the citizens of Hutchins and to be a bridge between our citizens and the local business.”

The event is organized by the City of Hutchins and the Hutchins Park and Recreation Board and Cantu said there is usually anywhere from 600 to 800 people in attendance each year.

And while there has been no theme for the city’s Harvest Festival over the years, residents and business alike enjoy coming together for a good afternoon of food and fun and fellowship as the cooler weather sets in and the fall and winter season begins in the area.