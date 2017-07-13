Honoring the fallen

To mark the one-year anniversary of the attack on Dallas law enforcement, and in honor of all peace officers across Texas, Governor Abbott is asked all Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue lights for one-minute on Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m. The Ferris Police Department honored the request in front of Ferris City Hall. “Respect for our law enforcement officials must be restored in this nation,” said Abbott. “It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated.
Related