Home invasion nets 5 arrests

Staff Report

WAXAHACHIE – Five suspects were arrested last Wednesday following a home invasion in the 1200 block of Lone Elm Road.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call on Tuesday, March 28 at approximately 5:34 p.m. The caller said three male suspects held him at gun point and demanded money.

Two of the suspects were identified by the victim.

One suspect wore a bandana to cover his identity.

The caller said the teenagers fled in an orange colored vehicle in an unknown direction.

Ellis County Criminal Investigations responded to the residence. Investigators worked into the early morning hours on Wednesday, March 29 taking into custody five suspects. Two additional suspects were discovered to be involved with the three male suspects who confronted the caller.

All five suspects were arrested and transported to the Ellis County Jail and booked in for Aggravated Robbery.