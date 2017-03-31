Holcim wins suit over appraisal

County Commissioners in the dark about overvalued cement factory

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

MIDLOTHIAN – One County Commissioner in Ellis County was surprised at the outcome of a recent court case. Holcim Cement Factory in Midlothian sued Ellis County earlier this month and won.

The cement company sued the County for the year 2012’s property tax appraisal.

The cement company believed the appraisal was too high.

Apparently it was since jurors in the court case decided to favor Holcim in its ruling.

The jury ruled in Holcim’s favor for 2012 at $75-million in taxable value for the plant, which was a taxable value loss of $37,033,410.

According to a memo from Kathy Rodrigue, Chief Appraiser for the Ellis County Appraisal District, the market value of the plant alone had been valued at $119,948,910 with a $21,123,000 pollution control exemption.

This gave the plant a taxable value of $98,825,910 for the plant and $100,733,530 for the land.

The cement plant hired an outside source to do an appraisal of the land, which came to only $64,400,000.

The Ellis Appraisal District hired evcValuation and were given a much higher appraisal at $139,000,000.

Rodrigue wrote in her memo the appraisal district had done everything possible to resolve the case. In the past the appraisal district has been able to work with other companies like TXI and Ash Grove to come to a solution.

She said they have attempted mediation twice with Holcim Cement Factory without success.

The outcome of the trial was a success for Holcim, but leaves the county short on property tax revenue.

The impact for both the city of Midlothian and the Independent School District comes to $570,314.47 for the ISD and $240,717.15 for the City of Midlothian. Ellis County overall was affected at $153,169.80.

According to Rodrigue’s memo it has been six year since the county last dealt with Holcim and the issue of taxation.

At that time there was a trial, which covered 2003 to 2011. All the issues up to that point had been resolved. The settlement was at a market value of $121,625,150 including assets and land. The plant portion of that market value was $117,150,830 and the pollution control exemption was $27,049,482.

That left a taxable value of $90,101,348 for the plant and $92,004,508 for the land value.

Holcim Cement Factory sued the county again for the 2012 valuation of the cement plant and inventory believing the company had once again been appraised incorrectly.