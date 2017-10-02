Hawkette Experience camp held Saturday

BY STEVE PATTERSON / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – The Red Oak High School Hawkettes held their annual Hawkette Experience camp on Saturday Sept. 23 at the Red Oak Middle School gym.

They doubled last year’s attendance with nearly 80 future Hawkettes in attendance.

The girls worked with the Hawkettes on a dance routine which they will preform prior to the Red Oak vs. Waxahachie varsity football game, approximately 7 p.m., on Friday Sept. 29.

They will also get to stand with the Hawkettes in the Victory Line as the football players take the field and sit with them during the 1st quarter of the game.