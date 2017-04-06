Handcuffed teen who escaped from Ellis County Sheriff’s deputy apprehended

Austin Nickolaus Mirza, 18, of Waxahachie, who was wanted out of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office after fleeing custody, was captured by the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, April 5.

Mirza had been wanted since March 29, 2017, when he was initially taken into custody on a probation violation at the Ellis County Adult Probation office in Waxahachie. Mirza was handcuffed and being escorted to a patrol car when he was able to flee on foot and run to a waiting vehicle driven by an unknown subject; that vehicle then fled the scene.

A preliminary report from the Marshals indicates that Mirza was in a vehicle by himself when spotted. Mirza fled in his vehicle, with the Marshals in pursuit. The pursuit ended when Mirza wrecked his vehicle. His condition and other details of the capture are not available from the Marshals for release at this time.