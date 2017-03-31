Gun License Fees reduction passes Senate

AUSTIN – On Monday, the Texas Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 16, NRA-backed legislation sponsored by State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Joan Huffman (R-Houston), on a 26-5 vote.

A priority bill of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick's, SB 16 significantly reduces License to Carry (LTC) fees in the Lone Star State.

At $140, the fee for an original Texas license is among the highest in the nation. SB 16 would bring the fees down to among the lowest in the country, slashing the cost of an original license by $100 to just $40, and cutting the cost of a renewal license from $70 to $40.