Government Center concept presented

Estimated $14 million project in need of funding

BY RITA COOK / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The government employees working in Ferris might be getting a new home come next year.

The city recently commissioned a company to take a look at the current needs for a new Municipal Center.

Part of the assessment will also consider the long-term build out in the city in regard to the City Manager, City Secretary, Finance, Information Technology, Community Development, Fire, Police, shared support spaces and the Council chamber and Courtroom.

“As you know, our police and fire departments are in temporary trailers due to the poor condition of the old buildings in which they were housed,” said Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan.

“It is necessary to find them a new home.”

Over the last months Council and staff have discussed the possibility of building not just a public safety building, but a new municipal center in order to plan for future needs.

“Currently City Hall, courts & utility billing, the council chambers, police, and fire are all in separate buildings.

“A new municipal center would condense all these departments into a one-stop-shop that would not only be a cost savings to the city, but a convenience to our citizens,” Jordan explained.

“A study has determined that in the City of Ferris a reasonable build-out population could reach as high as 12,500 by the year 2040. If that happens the city staff will grow as well. Currently the city has 51 employees, but that could increase to 96 by 2040, which is an 88 percent increase.

Putting the numbers to paper this calculates to a need for a municipal center that is about 32,160 square-feet.

Even now a new building would mean more convenience to the citizens.

Jordan said “It is a daily occurrence that we direct someone to another building. Designing a new facility has many factors such as location, size, and cost.”

To assist in the planning process, the city hired the architectural firm PGAL. That company was involved in the needs assessment and cost analysis to determine how much space the city would need with the proposed growth.

“We asked PGAL to design a building that would serve the city for 20 years,” Jordan said. “We know the cost of the building will require financing so we didn’t want to be making payments on a building that we had outgrown in 10 years; only halfway through a typical lending term.”

The assessment projected for the 32,000 square foot facility it would cost from $12 to $14 million if constructed in 2018. PGAL also recommended that an appropriate inflation factor be added for development in subsequent years at three to five percent per year.

The City Council is now ready to have discussions and make some decisions as to where the project will go next. Those discussions are planned to begin during the budgeting workshop later this month.

“Where we land is yet to be determined, however, we know we can’t leave our police and fire personnel in construction trailers forever,” Jordan concluded.

While PGAL determined that at least five acres would be needed, the proposed site for the new Municipal Center if approved could be the city-owned 26 acres south of Brookshire Brothers on South Central.