Funding approved for key Southern Dallas projects

Regional partnership could improve access to important corridors

Arlington – The Regional Transportation Council voted Thursday to form a partnership with Dallas County and the cities of Lancaster and Hutchins to advance two area projects with important regional benefits.

A 1.3-mile section of Jefferson Street/Pleasant Run Road and a 2.25-mile stretch of Wintergreen Road will each be widened from two lanes to four.

This strategic partnership will allow the leveraging of local and federal funding to improve access to intermodal facilities, Interstate Highway 45 and the future Loop 9 in southern Dallas County.

Additionally, access will be enhanced for residents and businesses in the area.

The two projects would cost a total of $28 million, with the RTC contributing $18 million.

The RTC funding would come from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program and Surface Transportation Block Grant Program.

These projects join two others in the area ready to begin construction.

The Pleasant Run Road Trail, a proposed 3.1-mile shared-use path the Texas Department of Transportation has already approved, is expected to let in June. It will be built on the south side of Pleasant Run from Lancaster Hutchins Road to Millers Ferry Road. This same stretch of Pleasant Run will be widened from two to four lanes at a cost of $15.4 million.