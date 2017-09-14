Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs children’s concert

The Waxahachie Symphony Association invites all Ellis County 3rd through 5th grade students to

join us Thursday, September 14 for the Shirley Singleton Memorial Children’s Concert.

This year’s concert features Musical Math by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Students will learn how music adds up as we explore tempo, meter, note values, time signatures and their relationship to mathematics.

This free concert will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11:50 a.m. at the Waxahachie High School Fine Arts Center.

For more information, contact Melissa Baird Chapman, 210-865-6185 melissacbaird@yahoo.com.