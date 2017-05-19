Fire closes Pueblito Meat Market & Taqueria for around 3 weeks

FERRIS – Pueblito Meat Market & Taqueria suffered extensive damage early Tuesday morning.

An electrical fire set off an alarm alerting owners Michael and Connie Martinez of a problem at their store at 507 S. Main St.

Upon arrival at around 4:30 a.m., they saw smoke coming from the building.

Ferris Fire Department responded and discovered the cause of the blaze. Apparently, an electrical wire connected to several compressors overheated starting the fire.

Fire departments from Palmer and Wilmer assisted in controlling the blaze,

Martinez said the store had extensive smoke damage and would have to be closed for about three weeks until the clean up was completed.

“All our inventory, including meat and fresh produce was ruined. Between the loss of inventory and repairs, plus loss of being closed, we’re looking at a $50,000 loss,” he said.

Tuesday, he secured a temporary office at The Ellis County Press, 208 S. Central to provide a whole diversity of money services, bookkeeping and income tax for small businesses and individuals.

He said he had insurance coverage and was meeting with the agent later Tuesday.