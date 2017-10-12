Final Environmental Assessment on LOOP 9 available for review

TxDOT will issue a Finding of No Significant Impact within 30 days

Dallas & Ellis Counties – The Texas Department of Transportation has a final environmental assessment available for public reviewing for the proposed construction of the Loop 9 project between Interstate 35 East and Interstate 45 through Dallas and Ellis counties.

The Loop 9 project is a 10 mile, six-lane new location frontage road system which consists of three 12-foot lanes in each direction with a wide median (200 to 364 ft. wide), an 8-ft inside shoulder, an 8-ft outside shoulder for bicycle accommodations within the rural section of the proposed roadway, one 14-ft-wide outside shared-use lane and a 6-ft wide sidewalk within the urbanized section of the roadway at I-35E.

The project would also construct intersections at major cross roads and grade separations at I-35E and the BNSF Railroad.

It would also require a width of 240 feet of new right of way (ROW). The project would be phased.

Approximately 541.23 acres of new ROW, to include permanent drainage easements, totaling 3.35 acres, would be necessary for the project construction. The project would potentially displace 25 residences, seven commercial structures and 68 other structures.

Copies of the approved Final EA, certification of public involvement and supporting documentation are available for public inspection at TxDOT – Dallas District, 4777 East Highway 80, Mesquite, Texas 75150 and the project materials are available online at: http://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/projects/other/loop-9-from-i-35e-to-i-45.

The cost of the project is $204 Million and construction is anticipated to begin in phases beginning in 2022 with completion within three years.