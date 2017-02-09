Ferris woman found dead

Suspect kills himself by gunshot

FERRIS – Michael Hodge, 60, of Ferris, a suspect in the slaying of Ferris woman Debra Murdock Ballard, 58, reportedly killed himself Friday.

Ballard was found in a field near Hillsboro on Wednesday afternoon Feb. 1, near County Road 3102, just east of Interstate 35, about 10 mile south of Hillsboro.

Her cause of death was not released.

Hodge shot himself in his pickup near Crandall in Kaufman County, just as authorities with a U.S. marshals task office arrived to arrest him, officials said in a written statement.

No officers were injured, and none of them fired a shot, officials said.

