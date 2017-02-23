Ferris swears in new officer

FERRIS – The Ferris Police Department proudly welcomes its newest member, Officer Javier Chaparro. He was sworn on Monday, Feb.13, by Mayor Micheal Driggars.

He is a resident of Ferris where he resides with his wife, Marisol Chaparro.

Officer Chaparro is a graduate of the Eastfield Community College Police Academy.

He was selected for the position over several other applicants due to his positive attitude and impressive background.

Chaparro continues to strive to better himself, he currently attends Eastfield Community College in the evenings in hopes of earning his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice.

He was recently informed that he made the Vice President’s List last semester.

The Ferris Police Department strives to serve the citizens of Ferris in every way. Hiring highly qualified Officers such as Officer Javier Chaparro, allows us to maintain a high level of quality service.