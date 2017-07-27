Ferris Sting 8U goes 2-2 in State Tournament

The Ferris Sting 8U made it to the state tournament in Temple July 17 – 20, finishing in the top 8 in Texas in the Texas Teenage Softball Association (TTAS).

The Sting was undefeated in league play going 10-0, and undefeated in the district playoffs going 3-0, winning the District championship against the Itasca Lady Cats 13-5.

Ferris Sting players are Eva Leigh Johnson, Hailey Zuniga, Gracie Kipp, Riley Roberson, Mia Salazar, Nichole Esparza, Suzi Mendez, Susanna Chavez, Yessica Melecio, Isabella Hernandez, Gracie Zhanel and Reese Zhanel. The Sting’s Head coach is Derek Johnson, with assistant coaches, Roy Zuniga, Bobby Trevino and Eric Rivas.

The team will be moving up to the 10U age bracket next season.