Ferris security officer arrested: Deputy Chief Cornelius Estelle charged with felony, unlawful possession of a firearm

ARLINGTON – Cornelius Estelle was booked into Tarrant County Jail Sunday following his arrest by Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.

He was taken into custody around 1 a.m. at Poncho’s Tacos in Arlington.

DPS received a 911 call around three weeks ago, alleging Estelle was taking money from underage youth to gain entrance to The House Sports Bar & Grill in Arlington where he was working security.

DPS began an investigation and observed Estelle wearing a Texas Protection Service uniform, gun belt and armed with a handgun.

He was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Estelle has been a licenced non-commissioned security officer since Dec. 10, 2015. It expires Dec. 10, 2017.

According to TPS website, “Deputy Chief Cornelius Estelle has been a huge asset for the Texas Protection Services Team.

“He exhibits strong leadership skills, a constant strive to complete any mission, along with complete dedication to our customers. Those are a few reasons why Deputy Chief Estelle has been successful in all avenues of Private Security:

Level II Certified

Level III Certified

Level IV Certified

Assistant Instructor

License To Carry Certified

Director of

Security Operations”

Texas Protection Services Chief Corey R. Crane, said he was aware of Estelle arrest but choice not to answer any question regarding an ongoing investigation.

“TPS mission is to provide Professional protection and security services that go beyond our clients expectations, through training, leadership and adhering to a strict code of conduct.

“We set the standard for protection and security services.”