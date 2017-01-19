FERRIS: Search underway for missing names in Ferris cemetery

FERRIS – A group effort is underway to identify missing names and identify unmarked graves in West Side Memorial Cemetery.
A sign is planned to list the names of those buried there.
The joint effort between Carol Wright,the City of Ferris and Waste Management is to honor those interred at the West Side Memorial Cemetery located on the east side of Ferris Memorial Cemetery on Ferris Road.
“We want to recognize all those within with a sign and additionally honor those who have served our country through military service,” Greta J Calvery, public affairs manager for Waste Management-Texoma.
“We have developed a list of names and information, but quite a few of the graves are unmarked and many are very old.
“Please review the list of names attached and send any corrections and/or additional information to me at gcalvery@wm.com or call me at 214.316.0817 by Feb. 15.
Adkins, Luke: 08/14/1886 – 11/18/1938
Afflice, Maggie Benjamin: 05/05/1893 – 08/12/1937
Allen, Mariah: 05/10/1874 – 04/11/1937
Allen, Mary: 09/24/1879 – 05/21/1940
Allen, Jr. Wise: 04/05/1908 – 09/06/1951
Anderson, Alberta Jones: 05/09/1910 – 10/16/1929
Anderson, Cleo: 01/14/1909 – 05/26/1936
Anderson, Juanita Bowie: 01/15/1925 – 03/24/1964
Bailey, Jordan: 01/13/1905 – 01/25/1930
Banks, Eddie Lee: 08/27/1894 – 11/29/1950
Barnes, Tom: 05/26/1872 – 01/06/1947
Bass, Rev. Frank: 08/25/1877 – 04/24/1961
Bass, Katte Erskin: 12/10/1884 – 12/13/1943
Bass, Kemp: 02/14/1892 – 12/24/1953
Bass, Mary Irby: 09/07/1864 – 09/24/1932
Bell, Ike: 06/07/1892 – 04/26/1953
Bell, S. M.: 03/27/1905 – 09/10/1930
Berry, Rosa Lee: 03/03/1925 – 10/08/1925
Bodly, Robert James: 03/08/1951 – 08/08/1951
Boudraux, Felix: 05/05/1892 – 06/25/1952
Bowman, Richard: 07/15/1891 – 10/30/1943
Boyd, Lee: 02/22/1905 – 04/10/1949
Bradley, Sam: 02/21/1905 – 12/13/1934
Brisby, Margery: 04/30/1927 09/15/1930
Brown, Alma Ree: 05/29/1948 11/04/1948
Brown, Ellis: 02/22/1891 – 02/23/1945
Burleson, Cornelius: 02/15/1896 – 03/21/1932
Burleson, Mary Jackson: 09/10/1905 – 02/10/1961
Burleson, Ophelia Evans: 04/13/1879 – 01/31/1945
Butcher, Ernest: 03/16/1929 – 05/01/1929
Byrd, Rosetta Terell: 03/19/1905 – 05/04/1931
Carson, Ellen: 01/16/1894 – 11/18/1936
Cary, Annie 04/5/1861 – 02/19/1933
Chatman, Bashie Jordan: 09/01/1902 – 07/08/1940
Chatterfield, Robert: 08/31/1915 – 04/26/1959
Cheatham, Sallie P.: 07/27/1918 – 03/13/1930
Cobbs, Rachel Robinson: 08/20/1919 – 04/23/1939
Coleman, Lula: 03/05/1905 – 04/27/1905
Coleman Jr., R. Willie: 06/09/1927 – 03/19/1929
Coleman, Richard: 12/25/1874 – 10/04/1941
Collins, James: 09/30/1942 – 12/09/1942
Compton, Lela Mae Wedgeworth: 07/03/1908 – 12/31/1929
Cox, Matilda Rogwood: 06/20/1859 – 0/17/1940
Crawford, Lenie: 07/11/1868 – 08/05/1949
Daniels, William: 06/02/1877 – 09/10/1956
Davis, Adline Woods: 09/01/1890 – 11/20/1955
Deming, Roy: 09/17/1895 – 09/29/1965
Dewberry, Rosie Toliver: 08/18/1900 – 05/21/1943
Dillard, Dora Patton: 05/??/1855 – 05/30/1929
Dixon, Gus: 01/21/1950 – 11/09/1950
Dobbins, Jr. Sheard: 08/07/1873 – 04/06/1950
Echols, Melvin: 03/19/1888 – 07/07/1952
Edwards, Henry: ??/??/1854 – 04/19/1939
Edwards, Leah Bonds: 09/08/1881 – 09/11/1939
Elarms, Mattie: 03/20/1905 – 12/06/1930
Ellick, Carrie Lister: 06/19/1893 – 07/03/1957
Elverton, Lula Gabriel: 03/28/1905 – 03/12/1940
English, Jr. Clifford: 03/05/1933 – 05/15/1935
English, Emmerson: 12/25/1859 – 09/15/1950
English, Mary: 10/26/1872 – 10/27/1948
English, S. J.: 11/10/1922 – 08/12/1941
Epperson, Audrie Mae Lockey: 06/15/1914 – 06/22/1945
Erskin, Luke 10/05/1885 – 01/23/1959
Evans, Catherine Corner: 03/18/1896 – 03/07/1946
Foster, Lena Cook: 07/15/1892 – 01/20/1958
Gabriel, Crecy: 03/15/1897 – 07/19/1955
Gabriel, Saint Paul: 02/11/1905 – 10/14/1947
Giddings, Jerry L. Allen: 10/30/1902 – 06/06/1955
Grant, Alberta Conley: 03/10/1905 – 03/10/1935
Grant, Tennie Scott: 06/09/1860 – 11/04/1945
Green, Violet Heard: 08/17/1880 – 06/17/1952
Greenwood, Mary Tiller: 02/25/1905 – 08/23/1934
Harris, Maud Bennett: 10/10/1873 – 11/09/1963
Henderson, Irene: 10/14/1884 – 01/08/1954
Hill, Charlie: 03/11/1907 – 08/29/1930
Howard, Adlee: 01/12/1911 – 04/04/1956
Howard, Thomas B.: 12/10/1900 – 01/10/1946
Hudson, Barbara Ann: 02/06/1952 – 02/07/1952
Jackson, Earl: 09/22/1909 – 01/02/1954
Jackson, Gus: 02/08/1892 – 02/07/1945
Jackson, Harry: 07/26/1885 – 11/27/1949
James, Mollie: 03/18/1877 – 03/18/1946
Johnson, Charlie: 09/10/1893 – 12/10/1943
Johnson Elizabeth Ann: 11/27/1944 – 12/28/1945
Johnson, Jr. Erector: 12/30/1946 – 12/31/1946
Johnson, Jim: 01/05/1891 – 02/24/1953
Johnson, Joe Louis: 02/21/1967 – 02/24/1968
Johnson, Jonas: 08/05/1961 – 08/30/1961
Johnson, Lola: 04/04/1922 – 05/30/1937
Johnson, Willie Henry: 10/27/1867 – 04/21/1934
Jones, Ginevra: 05/21/1853 – 08/07/1940
Jones, Jim: Unknown – 06/09/1945
Jones, Rufus T.: 04/18/1886 – 02/05/1960
Jones, Solomia Denson: 11/, 11/1896 – 10/20/1945
Jones, Westly Driver: 09/13/1895 – 07/28/1941
Junius, Verga: 08/29/1933 – 03/11/1934
Keith, Lafayette: 01/20/1905 – 07/08/1937
Kessee, J. H.: 12/07/1929 – 06/22/1930
Kimbrel, Ella: 08/08/1872 – 11/01/1940
Lawry, James: 01/10/1880 – 02/16/1930
Lee, Pinkie: 10/05/1902 – 05/02/1955
Lindley, Martha Walker: 04/10/1877 – 07/21/1950
Littles, D. L.: 02/26/1905 – 05/04/1905
Littles, Fannie: 02/25/1905 – 04/10/1905
Lockey, Alice Wilson: 03/27/1888 – 10/14/1945
Lockey, Norma Jean: 01/23/1939 – 06/11/1939
Lowe, Pete: Unknown – 07/20/1941
Luster, Jr. Harvey William: 04/01/1951 – 04/02/1951
Lyons, Katie Lindley: 03/25/1894 – 02/25/1944
Mackey, William: Unknown – 01/12/1936
Manahan, Ervin: 05/22/1871 – 08/04/1944
Marshall, Rogusta: 12/18/1891 – 01/24/1967
Martin, Rosa Evans: 08/15/1866 – 08/24/1941
Mason, David: 08/30/1864 – 02/23/1952
McDaniel, Shirley Jean: 07/01/1950 – 08/07/1951
Moore, C. M.: Unknown – 09/02/1921
Moore, Emma Paxton: 09/25/1887 – 12/25/1946
Moore, Mary: 03/15/1881 – 07/09/1962
Morris, Henry: 03/25/1864 – 12/08/1931
Morris, Mary Johnson: 07/09/1889 – 07/16/1941
Moye, Manuel: 04/08/1894 – 06/28/1957
Murry, Donald Ray: 08/10/1954 – 11/28/1954
Norris, Channie Griffin: 02/08/1905 – 04/24/1932
O'Neal, Virgil: 01/15/1907 – 03/11/1953
Paine, Sam: 08/??/1873 – 12/22/1947
Parish, Mary: 09/16/1889 – 01/16/1937
Parker, Henry: 11/, 15/1869 – 10/21/1942
Petty, Catherine Dickey: 08/15/1866 – 09/24/1942
Pierce, Alex: 06/5/1896 – 01/23/1961
Pierce, Lillie Hogan Clack: 06/7/1889 – 09/28/1945
Pinkard, Larney: 10/18/1884 – 07/03/1946
Pinkard, Lela Dondle: 05/6/1898 – 07/21/1943
Pinkard, Sidney: 07/12/1901 – 12/18/1959
Pipkin IV: 10/08/1916 – 07/17/1944
Pittman, Mary: Unknown – 03/27/1923
Reagor, Frank: 02/08/1895 – 09/08/1950
Reedy, William: 06/19/1873 – 09/09/1928
Richard, Minnie Cockren: 02/07/1905 – 04/06/1935
Rigsby, General: 09/25/1909 – 06/27/1934
Risby, Viola, Jackson: 11/, 28/1887 – 12/09/1952
Rix, Jessie Edwards: 02/08/1905 – 04/02/1923
Robinson, Lawrence: 02/17/1905 – 06/02/1931
Rodgers, Elmo L.v 08/12/1885 – 09/12/1951
Rodgers, Mamie Blanks: 01/15/1893 – 03/23/1945
Rogers, Roosevelt: 07/07/1925 – 08/07/1954
Runnells, Christine: 12/25/1929 – 07/26/1932
Sanders, Henrietta Morgan: 06/15/1901 – 07/31/1952
Sanders, Henry: 01/27/1905 – 04/19/1939
Sanders, Mary: Unknown – 11/29/1922
Scales, George Washington: Unknown – 10/24/1931
Scott, Dianne: 08/20/1951 – 11/24/1959
See, Dock: 10/2/1888 – 10/16/1935
Sewell, Mary Carter: 06/12/1892 – 05/04/1931
Sewell, Richard Edward: 10/28/1943 – 11/02/1943
Simpson, Hazel Wilson: 05/27/1931 – 11/18/1963
Scaggs, Nathan: 11/, 28/1880 – 04/20/1940
Slaughter, Annie: 06/5/1889 – 02/18/1960
Slaughter, Tom: 10/10/1888 – 0/29/1952
Smith, Nellie Washington: 05/15/1903 02/09/1934
Solomon, Frank Charlie: 09/10/1929 – 07/04/1952
Speaks, Elisha Dale: 06/16/1988 – 09/27/1998
Spence, Mary: 12/12/1889 – 02/08/1924
Stradfore, James: Unknown – 03/01/1921
Synogog, Jr. Joe: 01/12/1929 – 09/06/1942
Taylor, Georgia Smith: 01/15/1903 – 09/22/1928
Tennon, Beatrice: 12/17/1917 – 09/04/1949
Tisdale, Barbara Day: 12/??/1865 – 04/10/1930
Triggs, Louise: Unknown – 07/09/1950
Turner, Jennie Mae Cox: 06/12/1897 – 09/23/1930
Walker, John: 02/03/1890 – 10/27/1930
Walker, Patience: 12/25/1867 – 11/22/1945
Walker, Ruby Pearl: 07/09/1937 – 12/24/1941
Wallace, Howard: 01/15/1912 – 08/01/1958
Warren, Elsie Lewis: 07/14/1856 – 07/17/1928
Warren, Paul: 10/15/1885 – 10/21/1935
Washington, Ida May: 04/07/1905 – 12/26/1926
Waters, Dudley Mae: 06/01/1931 – 08/04/1931
Waters, Georgia: 02/24/1905 – 02/07/1940
Waters, John: 10/25/1874 – 09/30/1942
Wealon, A. J.: Unknown – 12/05/1942
Webster, Henry Lee: 04/03/1892 – 12/16/1961
Webster, Rutha Mae: 06/05/1929 – 03/10/1952
West, Eddie: 12/07/1928 – 10/13/1943
Weston, Willie Levell: 12/13/1933 – 03/13/1934
Wheaton, Annie Pauline: 11/13/1930 – 11/05/1931
Wheaton, Ardella: 07/21/1901 – 07/21/1954
White, Lizzie: 02/01/1858 – 03/03/1935
Williams, Adie Mae: 12/27/1930 – 03/19/1935
Williams, Annie: 07/15/1901 – 08/04/1966
Williams, Roy: 09/06/1948 – 11/20/1948
Williams, Sallie Mabery: 10/10/1863 – 11/20/1942
Woodard, Sarah, Ford: 07/15/1900 – 03/31/1950
Wright, Autry: 07/24/1888 – 09/30/1960
Wyatt, Vernon: Unknown – 07/08/1937
Yates, Archie: 06/2/1887 – 09/04/1948