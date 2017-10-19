FERRIS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #1: Land improvements allowed by PID

There will be bond issued in the district as well as maintenance assessments

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The Ferris Public Improvement District #1 has become a reality. Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan was not able to answer many of the questions Ferris residents will likely have stating simply, “The Council approved the PID. There are no changes or alterations to the district at this point.”

The new Public Improvement is located off Ferris Road.

Jordan said there will be bond issued in the district as well as maintenance assessments, but these are yet to be designed.

The PID was approved in preparation for the construction of the Shaw Creek II subdivision.

The resolution, which passed at the most recent Ferris City Council meeting was in regard to the creation of the district for that purpose.

The Public Improvement District came about beginning Sept. 11, when the Patricia Miller Donosky 1994 Irrevocable Trust, the owner, was submitted and filed to the city.

This began the process of requesting the establishment of the Public Improvement District.

The new PID #1 will include roughly 67.708 acres of land in the City of Ferris.

An established PID allows for improvements to the land within the designated area, but said improvements must be deemed “feasible and desirable and will promote the interests of the City and will confer a special benefit on the Property,” read the approved resolution.

The purpose of a Public Improvement District within the city limits allows the city to design, acquire and construct projects that allow for further development of the property.

This can also include landscaping; improvement of water, wastewater and drainage facilities; the improvement of streets, sidewalks, and roadways and the payment of costs associated with developing and financing the public improvements that also include the costs of on-going maintenance by the city.

The estimated costs of the authorized improvements as well as the estimated cost to design, acquire, and construct the new Public Improvement District #1 is estimated at $4,125,000.

The approved resolution also indicated the apportionment of the costs for the PID does not require the city to be obligated to provide the funds to finance the necessary improvements. These costs are routinely paid from assessments and from other sources of funds. The assessments are paid in a manner in which each parcel of land pays a particular share of the costs of the necessary improvements.

The PID is however, managed by the City in conjunction with an appointed advisory board.

Jordan concluded currently “[There is] not much to report at this time” and there was not timeline indicated as to when further development will begin.