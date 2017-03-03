Ferris Police welcome newest officer

FERRIS – The Ferris Police Department proudly welcomes its newest member, Officer Emily Hickman. Officer Hickman was sworn in on Feb. 24, 2017, by Chief Eddie Salazar. She is a graduate of the Navarro College Police Academy, having graduated this past December. She was selected for the position over several other applicants due to her impressive background and positive attitude.

Officer Hickman recently earned her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice, also from Navarro College. Officer Hickman is also a veteran of the United States Army, having served 7 years on active duty. She served her country honorably and with distinction. Officer Hickman’s commitment to serve others continues, much to the benefit of the citizens of Ferris.

The Ferris Police Department takes pride in hiring highly qualified officers such as Officer Hickman. Once again, we welcome Officer Emily Hickman to the Ferris Police Department team.