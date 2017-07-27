Ferris Police ‘pay it forward’

The card reads:

“As part of our Acts of Kindness Campaign, if you receive this card, please help us see how far each card travels and how many times it’s shared. Go to the Ferris Police Department Facebook page, look for this sign and post a comment with your card number and where you received the card.”

Last Friday, Ferris Police Officers Emily Hickman, Officer Matt Moseley and Chief Eddie Salazar handed out “Pay It Forward” cards to passing motorists at the intersection of 6th Street and Central in downtown Ferris, part of their Acts of Kindness Campaign.