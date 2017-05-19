Ferris Police Memorial observed

Flags flew at half-mast Monday as police departments across the nation honored their fallen officers. Ferris officers and citizens gathered at the memorial in Town Square at 4 p.m. to honor two officers who lost their life in the line of duty. Ferris Patrolman Harry Marvin “Marty” Steinfeldt, III, end of watch: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2002, was shot and killed while responding to a fight at a gas station in Ferris, and Ellis County Constable James Ben Wicker end of watch: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1962, succumbed to gunshot wounds received three weeks earlier when he was shot after responding to a shots fired call at a cafe in Ferris.
