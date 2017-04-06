Ferris Police Department graduates 3rd Citizens Police Academy

FERRIS – The Ferris Police Department graduated its Citizens Police Academy The graduating class was the Third Citizens Police Academy conducted since the program’s inception in February 2016. Chief Eddie Salazar said this has been one of our more successful Community Policing programs.

The six-week CPA program allows students to learn firsthand the daily operations of the Ferris Police Department.

Students were also introduced to other agencies working with the Ferris Police Department.

Speakers from the other area agencies included the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis County Constable Precinct 1, Child Advocacy Center (Gingerbread House) and the Ferris Fire Department.

This class included a 16-year-old student from Ferris High School.

The Ferris Police Department encouraged this student’s participation in order to plan for a future Youth’s Citizen Police Academy.

The input received from this student was instrumental and will allow us to better prepare a class for the Ferris area youth.

The Citizens Police Academy is not restricted to only the citizens of Ferris.

“We welcome anyone wanting to attend. This graduating class included citizens from Red Oak, Palmer and Bristol. The Ferris Police Department proudly congratulates Class 3 for successfully completing the six week course,” said Salazar.